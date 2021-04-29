iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

