iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

