iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $276.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

