Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 13,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,835. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISUZY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Isuzu Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

