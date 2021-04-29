iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

ITOS stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

