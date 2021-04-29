ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

ITVPY opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

