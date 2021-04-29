IVERIC bio (ISEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

