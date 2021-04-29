Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 511.1% in April

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 511.1% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Izotropic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 166,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,884. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.31.
About Izotropic
Read More: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.