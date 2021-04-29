Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 511.1% in April

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 511.1% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Izotropic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 166,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,884. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Get Izotropic alerts:

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.