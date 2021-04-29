J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.28. 10,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,927. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $183.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

