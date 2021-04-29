J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Investors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.98. 40,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average of $217.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.63. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

