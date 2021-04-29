J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 364,155 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03.

