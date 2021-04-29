J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.41. 27,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,672. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

