J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Invests $713,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,423,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,195,000 after buying an additional 64,131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
