J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Invests $713,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,423,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,195,000 after buying an additional 64,131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.60. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,809. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $317.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.