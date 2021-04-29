J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $140.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

