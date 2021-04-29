J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

LOW stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,190. The firm has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

