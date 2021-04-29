Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Shares of J stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

