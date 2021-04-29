Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $181.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.07. The company has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

