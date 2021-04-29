Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,478 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on APPS. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 245.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

