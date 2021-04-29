Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 1,642 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

