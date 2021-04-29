Jag Capital Management LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

COST stock opened at $369.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.09 and a 200-day moving average of $362.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

