Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.02 and its 200 day moving average is $155.59. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

