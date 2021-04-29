James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.84.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

