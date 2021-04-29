James Investment Research Inc. Invests $44,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $197.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.