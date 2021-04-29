Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

JAMF stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,273.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,152.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,294 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

