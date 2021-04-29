Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.53. 1,178,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,381. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.49.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

