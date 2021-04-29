Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.49.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

