Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $606.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.30 million and the lowest is $605.14 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $534.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

