JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

JCDXF opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

