Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Scorpio Bulkers Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NETI)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NASDAQ:NETI) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.