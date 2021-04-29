Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLG. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after buying an additional 244,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $53,293,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

