Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.15 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $616.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,630,957 shares of company stock valued at $48,877,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

