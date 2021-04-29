Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 133,080 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Primo Water by 58.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.