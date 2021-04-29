Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declares $1.50 Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.5013 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of JRONY opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

