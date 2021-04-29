Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declares $1.50 Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.5013 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of JRONY opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

