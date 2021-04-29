Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s (JRONY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JRONY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

