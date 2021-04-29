JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

JBLU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 154,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,909. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

