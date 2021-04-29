Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in April

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jiangxi Copper in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

JIXAY remained flat at $$95.06 during trading on Thursday. Jiangxi Copper has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $95.06.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, an integrated copper producer, engages in exploring, mining, milling, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, and other related products, including copper concentrates, sulphuric acid, and electrolytic gold and silver, as well as rare metals, such as molybdenum; and trades in copper related products, etc.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.