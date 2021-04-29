John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

JBSS stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. 35,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.