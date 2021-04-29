Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $11.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.11. The stock had a trading volume of 334,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

