JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

AIR stock opened at €99.30 ($116.82) on Monday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.56.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

