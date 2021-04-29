JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

AIR stock opened at €99.30 ($116.82) on Monday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.56.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit