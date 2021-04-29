JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.91 ($99.90).

HFG traded up €1.36 ($1.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €71.50 ($84.12). 601,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.58. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

