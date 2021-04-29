JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.64. Apple has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

