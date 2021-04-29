JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.64. Apple has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
