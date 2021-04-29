JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

ACHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

ACHL opened at $16.32 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

