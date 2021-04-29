JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $330.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $319.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.84. The firm has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

