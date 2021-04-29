JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.22% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter.

XES stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

