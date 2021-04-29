JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

VICR stock opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,798.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,156 shares of company stock worth $6,269,844. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

