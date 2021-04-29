JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.74 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $596.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $3,683,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $3,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 73,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

