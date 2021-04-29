JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $8,956,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000.

BTWN stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

