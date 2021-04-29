JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,053 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 189,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 93,893 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

