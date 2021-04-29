JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $63.81. 62,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,033. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

