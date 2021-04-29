Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £124 by Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £124 ($162.01) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JET. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £104.68 ($136.76).

JET stock opened at GBX 7,600 ($99.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,258.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,945.54. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.81.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

